Armed suspect threatens residents, shot and killed by Cherokee County deputies

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene of a deadly shooting involving law enforcement in Cherokee County Tuesday.

Cherokee County deputies were called to investigate a domestic incident near Pintail Court in Canton shortly before 1:00 p.m. on March 15.

Deputies then arrived at a location near Lawson Drive after learned man was suspected of threatening residents at Pintail Court.

Officials said the man, later identified as 47-year-old Jason Peterson, was armed with a rifle. "Ultimately, the man was shot and died at the scene," sheriff's deputies said in a release sent to FOX 5.

No deputies were injured as a result of the shooting, officials confirmed.

An investigation is underway.

