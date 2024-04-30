Man wanted for kidnapping found with victim near Sandy Springs trail, police say

Body camera footage caught the moment Sandy Springs police arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman.

Officials say on the afternoon of April 24, officers with the Sandy Springs Police Department were notified of a kidnapping that happened in a nearby jurisdiction.

Using a license plate reader, officers tracked the man down to an area near East Palisades Trail.

In the video, the officer quickly put the man in handcuffs and checked on the woman, who was still in the car.

When asked if she was OK, the victim is heard shakily responding "no" before telling the officer that the man had taken her phone.

"You'll be fine. You'll be just fine," the officer then tells her.

Officials have not released the identity of anyone connected with the case or said what charges the man may be facing.

Authorities used the arrest as a reminder that if you see anything suspicious, do not hesitate to contact 911.