Pennsylvania man's emotional support alligator goes missing in Georgia

article

A Pennsylvania man is hoping for a miracle after his popular emotional support alligator went missing in Georgia.

Wally the alligator has been missing for over a week.

His owner, Joie Henney, claims the 8-year-old alligator was stolen from his enclosure when the two were visiting friends on vacation in Brunswick.

Henney told FOX 5's sister station WTXF that someone left Wally in a stranger's yard and a trapper eventually released him into a nearby swamp with other alligators.

According to a USA Today story, Henney has had Wally since 2015 when a friend who rescues alligators in Florida needed someone to relocate the animal from a condo development.

Since then, the two have been inseparable, with Wally living ina 300-gallon pond built into Henney's living room. Henney would take Wally to schools and senior centers for educational programs.

The alligator even was in the running to be "America's Favorite Pet" in 2022.

While the chances of finding Wally are slim, Henney has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds to help with the costs of the search. The fundraiser has since raised over $5,000.