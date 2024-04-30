Youth pastor in Metter arrested for sexual child exploitation

article

A 24-year-old youth pastor at Cedar Street Baptist Church in Metter has been arrested and charged with Sexual Child Exploitation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI says they were contacted by Candler County Sheriff's Office on March 29 regarding the youth pastor reportedly sending inappropriate text messages to members of his youth group after they spoke with two deacons from the church. Upon investigation, it was found that Benjamin Dalton Houser appeared to have sent texts to two minors under his supervision at the church, using messages consistent with grooming tactics.

He was arrested by the GBI on April 26. His bond was set for $50,000, and he was ordered not to have any contact with the victims.

Houser is currently in custody at the Candler County Jail as the investigation continues. Anyone with information related to the case is urged to contact the Candler County Sheriff’s Office at 912-685-2568 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via phone at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Upon the completion of the investigation, the case will be handed over to the Middle Judicial Circuit for prosecution.