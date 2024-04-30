New Candler County deputy rescues trapped child from locked truck

A newly appointed deputy in Candler County, Deputy Paine, has already made a rescue just four days into the job. A new video captures the moment when Deputy Paine sprang into action to save a little girl trapped inside a locked truck.

In the footage, Deputy Paine can be seen swiftly unlocking the car, freeing the distressed child from the vehicle.

According to the Candler County Sheriff's Office, many law enforcement agencies have discontinued the practice of unlocking vehicles for various reasons. However, incidents like these highlight the critical role deputies play in emergency situations.

Since the beginning of the year, deputies in Candler County have responded to a total of 174 calls for vehicle unlocks, underscoring the frequency of such occurrences in the community.