Man arrested for killing woman at Hartwell motel

Matthew Carey, a 41-year-old resident of Bowman, has been arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) with Malice Murder, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Assault - Family Violence. The charges stem from an incident involving the death of 36-year-old Candy Downer at the Daynight Inn in Hartwell.

The GBI was called in to assist the Hartwell Police Department with the investigation following Downer's death on April 28. Carey was taken into custody on April 29 and is currently being held at the Hart County Jail.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to reach out to the Hartwell Police Department at (706) 376-3111 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens, GA at 706-552-2309. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or through the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be handed over to the Northern Judicial Circuit for prosecution.