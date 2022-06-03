Man shot and killed, body left off roadway

Cobb County Police are searching for the people who shot and killed a man, then left his body just off the roadway.

The deadly shooting happened on Mars Hill Road near Acworth around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The crime scene was right across the street from Durham Middle School. FOX 5 spoke with the victim's fiancée who says her boyfriend was a protector, very kind and loved his family.

"He was my person. He was the love of my life. He was my best friend. He was, he was everything," Anthony Wolfert's fiancée said. She wanted to be referred to as, "Bee."

She told me she is devastated after learning her fiancé, was shot to death and left on the side of the roadway on Mars Hill Road, not far from Giles Road.

Bee wanted to share how amazing she said Anthony was.

"He made me feel safe he took care of me takes care of his family's amazing person and people just look at him sideways because he may have a bunch of tattoos, but he's most wonderful person you'll ever meet in your entire life," she said with tears in her eyes.

Bee says she's not sure why this happened, but she and Wolfert's family want justice.

"There's two people that need to be taken care of and like be held responsible, and it's very important because they took something away... they ripped our hearts out. He was something,, he was the protector of the family.

Neighbors tell FOX 5 they did not hear gunfire, but saw a large police presence around 10:30 p.m. that night.

Cobb Police say they need the public's help to solve this homicide. Your tips can remain anonymous if you call Crime Stoppers.