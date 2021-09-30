Man sentenced to life for his part in killing two corrections officers in Putnam County

Donnie Russell Rowe spent his first night of a two consecutive life sentence in prison on Wednesday evening.

Rowe was one of the men convicted for his part in the shooting death of two corrections officers in Putnam County.

A judge handed down Wednesday's sentence after a split jury could not decide his fate following eight hours of deliberation.

According to Georgia law, the death penalty is taken off the table when the decision is not unanimous by the jury, and the judge takes over sentencing.

Emotional family members of the slain officers were given time to address the man convicted of murdering their loved ones.

Last week, jurors found Rowe guilty on all charges.

Prosecutors said Rowe and Ricky Dubose overpowered the officers on a prison transport bus in 2017 and shot them to death.

Rowe will serve those life sentences without the possibility of parole.

