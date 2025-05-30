Overturned semi carrying ammonium nitrate cause of Douglas County evacs

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo by Kevyn Stewart/FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief A semi-truck carrying ammonium nitrate and blasting caps overturned in Douglas County, prompting the evacuation of 40 to 50 homes. The truck, owned by industrial explosives company Dyno Nobel, overturned after the driver reportedly over-corrected and landed in a ditch. The scene, located on Wilson Road near Highway 5, has been cleared and residents have been allowed to return; no injuries were reported.



An overturned semi-truck carrying hazardous materials forced dozens of evacuations Friday morning in Douglas County, but officials now say the scene is clear and conditions are returning to normal.

What we know:

According to Douglas County Fire Department, the truck belonged to Dyno Nobel, an industrial and mining explosives manufacturer. The chief said the driver appeared to have over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn and land in a ditch.

The truck was hauling ammonium nitrate mixed with an emulsifier and blasting caps, materials considered dangerous enough to warrant immediate evacuations. County officials ordered residents and businesses within a half-mile radius of the crash site to evacuate as a precaution. In total, approximately 40 to 50 homes were impacted.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. Friday on Wilson Road, between Highway 5 and Tyree Road. The road was closed in both directions for several hours as emergency crews worked to secure the area. The fire department also said the truck was not supposed to be on that road.

Authorities designated Dog River Library at 6100 Highway 5 as a temporary evacuation center and urged residents to avoid the area until it was deemed safe.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear when the incident occurred, but the county’s post was made on Facebook shortly after 8 a.m.

