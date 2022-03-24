Man seen punching gate worker at Atlanta airport was booted off earlier flight, police say

article

Atlanta police say an irate passenger who slugged a gate worker at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had just earlier been taken off a plane.

In fact, the behavior of Courney Drummond was so disruptive, the pilot felt he had to turn the jet around and pull back into the gate.

There is cell phone video showing the booted customer appearing to stalk the gate staff before lunging at one man and, with a closed fist, struck him in the face.

Drummond was taken to the Clayton County Jail booked on two battery charges and one of obstruction.

Councilman Michael Bond, a member of the public safety panel, has questions about police response in this case and manpower overall at the airport.

The video shows several female staffers trying to block Drummond from taking any more shots.

Bond says the episode calls into question just how quickly officers can get to the outer concourses to quell any disturbance.

The Atlanta chief's office says the first officer arrived in eight minutes.

