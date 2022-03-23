Man punches worker at Atlanta airport, stunning staff

Police are investigating an assault on a worker seen on video at Atlanta's airport on Tuesday night.

FOX 5 Atlanta obtained video that shows an unidentified man, believed to be a customer, punching a worker at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He walks up and down at the gate while people plea for him to settle down.

The Atlanta Police Department said detectives are investigating, but police cannot release official details until the police report is ready.

It's not clear what made the man so angry.

"Look brother, don't do that. They're going to take you to prison tonight," a person says as the man removes his shirt.

It happened on Concourse C, which was crowded at the time.

A person is heard calling, "Where are the police officers?"

Police apparently were not immediately visible.

The video shows several women assuming control of the situation until the agitated man appears to calm down.

An officer eventually made it to the concourse where the argument occurred.

