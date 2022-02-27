Man pulls gun on gas station employee who told him not to urinate behind building, police say

article

Atlanta police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a Chevron gas station employee in December in southwest Atlanta.

Police said the incident happened at about 6:50 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the Chevron gas station at 3040 Headland Drive.

Police said a man assaulted and pointed a gun at an employee after being told not to urinate in the back of the building. Police said the second suspect assaulted another employee who tried to step in.

The suspects took a gun from one employee during the altercation. The suspects left in the car, capture on security cameras.

Police shared images of the suspect, who was wearing an Atlanta Falcons hoodie.

Police shared images of a car aggravated assault suspects drove from a Chevron gas station at 3040 Headland Drive. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police also shared an image of the car, possibly a gray Buick, the man and a second suspect left in. Police said the second suspect was wearing a black hoodie, white t-shirt, black jeans, lime green hat, black and lime green Jordan shoes that matched his hat. His hair was braided at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-546-4213 or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

