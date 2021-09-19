Man found dead in Snellville home, police say

article

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide on Forrest Bend Lane in Snellville.

Police said right after 2 a.m. they found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the torso inside the home.

Investigators are working to find out who shot them and what led up to the incident.

