Man found dead in Snellville home identified
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at Snellville home early Sunday morning.
Pascual Jose Sarabia, 21, of Norcross, was found dead inside a home on Forrest Bend Lane in Snellville around 2 a.m., the Gwinnett County Police Department said.
Investigators said Sarabia suffered at least one gunshot wound to the torso.
Police found a man dead on Forrest Bend Lane in Snellville.
Investigators are working to find out who shot them and what led up to the incident.
A motive behind the crime has also not been determined.
Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
