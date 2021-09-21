Man found dead in Snellville home identified

article

Gwinnett County police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at Snellville home early Sunday morning.

Pascual Jose Sarabia, 21, of Norcross, was found dead inside a home on Forrest Bend Lane in Snellville around 2 a.m., the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

Investigators said Sarabia suffered at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

Police found a man dead on Forrest Bend Lane in Snellville.

Investigators are working to find out who shot them and what led up to the incident.

A motive behind the crime has also not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

