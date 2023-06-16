Man, dog dead and woman injured in Newnan shooting

A man and dog are dead and a woman was injured in a triple shooting in Newnan on Friday afternoon.

It happened near the corner of Salbide Avenue and Thompson Street, about a block and half off of the downtown square.

The GBI joined investigators with the Newnan Police Department in executing a search warrant on the home where the man was found shot to death.

Officers were also seen at a home where the woman was found shot in the leg.

A block or two in the neighborhood were blocked off as investigators worked to try to piece together what happened.

Information about a shooter was not immediately available.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.