Man dies from injuries in LaGrange Easter shooting

A man found shot multiple times in a LaGrange neighborhood on Easter has died from his injuries.

The LaGrange Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 200 block of McGregor Street near Colquitt Street Sunday after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, the officers found 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey shot multiple times.

Medics rushed Lindsey to a Wellstar West Georgia Medical for treatment before he was transported to a metro area hospital in critical condition. Wednesday, police say that Lindsey died as a result of his injures.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the shooting and are searching for anyone who was around the area and may have seen or heard anything.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.