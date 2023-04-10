Man critically injured in Easter shooting at LaGrange neighborhood

article

Investigators are searching for a gunman who left a man fighting for his life in a LaGrange neighborhood Sunday.

The LaGrange Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers were called to the 200 block of McGregor Street near Colquitt Street Sunday after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, the officers found 20-year-old Davaris Lindsey shot multiple times.

Medics rushed Lindsey to a nearby hospital. At the last report, he was in critical condition.

Investigators have not identified a suspect in the shooting and are searching for anyone who was in the area and may have seen or heard anything.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.