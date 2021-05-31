Man dies following drive-by shooting in northeast Atlanta

One of the victims in a drive-by shooting near Edgewood Avenue Friday morning has died from his wounds, according to Atlanta police.

They said he was shot several times.

Loves ones said the victim is 26-year-old Jacques Gresham.

His cousin, Kevey Shelton said he died several hours after he was shot. Shelton said their family is devastated by the 26-year-old's death and the way he was killed.

"No parent ever expects to bury their child," Shelton said.

Loved ones said 26-year-old Jacques Gresham lived in Dunwoody and was visiting family and friends near Edgewood Avenue when he was shot.

This is in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Officers said two men were on William H. Borders Drive when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, hitting the victims multiple times.

"We were hopeful and prayerful but the doctors did tell us they didn't know if it would be any meaningful recovery," Shelton explained.

Shelton said the two men knew each other.

"More than Jacques, his death affected more than just him and it will for quite some time," he explained.

This was the second drive-by shooting APD was working on Friday.

Police said two strangers are expected to recover after they were shot on Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta.

Officers said someone in a passing car opened fire as two men left a hookah bar.

"Sometimes you just have to think, what are the people that's gone leaving behind," Shelton described.

For Gresham, he leaves behind a young daughter, just 6 years old.

"They've been trying to keep her busy during the daytime and at night i hear it's a little rough cause that's the time she would spend with her father," Shelton mentioned.

Police said the second man shot on William H Borders Drive is still in the hospital.

Investigators are looking for a blue sedan in that shooting.

If you know anything, call Atlanta Police.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____