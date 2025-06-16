Expand / Collapse search

East Point shooting: Neely Street blocked for investigation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 16, 2025 8:27pm EDT
East Point
FOX 5 Atlanta
A police car blocks Neely Street near Oak Street in East Point on June 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

EAST POINT, Ga. - Neely Street in East Point was blocked for several hours on Monday evening as police investigated a shooting at a home.

What we know:

According to the East Point Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

East Point Fire Rescue rendered aid.

What we don't know:

The name and condition of the shooting victim has not been released.

No details on the shooter or a motive were immediately available.

The Source: The East Point Police Department provided the details for this article.

