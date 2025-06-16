East Point shooting: Neely Street blocked for investigation

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A police car blocks Neely Street near Oak Street in East Point on June 16, 2025. (FOX 5)

Neely Street in East Point was blocked for several hours on Monday evening as police investigated a shooting at a home.

What we know:

According to the East Point Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a person with an apparent gunshot wound.

East Point Fire Rescue rendered aid.

What we don't know:

The name and condition of the shooting victim has not been released.

No details on the shooter or a motive were immediately available.