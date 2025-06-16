East Point shooting: Neely Street blocked for investigation
Image 1 of 8
▼
A police car blocks Neely Street near Oak Street in East Point on June 16, 2025. (FOX 5)
EAST POINT, Ga. - Neely Street in East Point was blocked for several hours on Monday evening as police investigated a shooting at a home.
What we know:
According to the East Point Police Department, officers arrived at the scene to find a person with an apparent gunshot wound.
East Point Fire Rescue rendered aid.
What we don't know:
The name and condition of the shooting victim has not been released.
No details on the shooter or a motive were immediately available.
The Source: The East Point Police Department provided the details for this article.