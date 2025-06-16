Briscoe Park shooting: Two teens arrested, four recovering

article

The Brief Two teenagers, Joshua Semi Zere and Eric Meier-Harris, have been arrested and charged in connection with the May 31 shooting at T.W. Briscoe Park. The shooting involved a confrontation between two large groups, resulting in four teenagers being hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the ongoing investigation, and authorities are seeking additional information from the public.



Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a May 31 shooting at T.W. Briscoe Park that left four youths hospitalized, Snellville police announced on Monday.

What we know:

Joshua Semi Zere, 17, of Stone Mountain, was taken into custody on June 11 and charged with five counts of party to a crime of aggravated assault.

A day later, Eric Meier-Harris, 17, of Dacula, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. on May 31 at Briscoe Park, located at 2500 Sawyer Parkway. Witnesses told FOX 5 Atlanta that a confrontation broke out between two large groups gathered in the park, quickly escalating into gunfire.

Four teenagers, ages 14 to 17, were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case. Authorities say the investigation remains active and ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

A motive for the shooting has not been released.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt. Trey Downs at tdowns@snellville.org or call 770-985-3555.

