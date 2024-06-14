Man describes saving girlfriend's life after Atlanta shooting

A man has expressed his desperation for answers after he and his girlfriend were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Marvin Davis says a car pulled up and began firing towards them as they sat outside a gas station on Martin Luther King Drive in southwest Atlanta.

"I'm trying to save the woman I love," Marvin Davis said.

Davis is desperate to be with his girlfriend after a simple trip to see "Bad Boys 4" turned into a horror movie.

Marvin Davis shows his girlfriends blood on his shirt afte a shooting outside a gas station along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on June 13, 2024. (FOX 5)

Still covered in the blood of his girlfriend, Davis described how they were outside a gas station waiting for an Uber.

"I ordered the Uber, and it said it was four minutes away. We sat down outside the store on the ledge and next thing you know, a car drives by and started shooting," Davis said. "At first I didn't pick up the sound. It sounded like firecrackers because I was on my phone, and then I realized it was still going on. I realized they were shooting."

Davis says the shooter appeared to be aiming at the store and that he and his girlfriend were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We just knew we had to get down, but she didn't get done fast enough, so she got shot in the head by her eye in the temple. It came out by the ear," Davis said.

Atlanta police investigate a shooting outside a gas station along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on June 13, 2024. (FOX 5)

Davis was able to drag the love of his life inside the gas station and use lifesaving skills until help arrived.

"The entire time I had been breathing air into her. She had been spitting up. I kept giving her a little air and keeping her going. I was a Boy Scout, so I know a little bit about it," Davis said.

Doctors say she is lucky to be alive, but the road to recovery is long.

"I hope they catch y'all, and I hope you get 100 years," Davis said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Marvin Davis shared this photo of the injuries to his girlfriend after a shooting outside a gas station along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in southwest Atlanta on June 13, 2024. (Supplied)

Davis says he will be along for the journey to healing.

"I'm with her all the way. It almost took her out and I would have still stuck with her. That’s who I love," Davis said.

Police are still searching for whoever is responsible. Davis believes security cameras outside the gas station may have caught the incident.