18-year-old shot in gunfight at SW Atlanta gas station, police investigating

An 18-year-old woman is recovering in the hospital after Atlanta police say she was shot during a gunfight early Thursday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say officers responded to a shooting at around 1 a.m. at Texaco gas station on the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

At the scene, officers found an 18-year-old woman who had been shot once.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital. As of the last report, officials say she is expected to survive her injuries.

Investigators say the woman was outside the gas station when gunfire broke out between multiple people in the area.

Police have not released any details about the suspected gunmen in the case.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Atlanta Police Department.