Man convicted of beating pregnant girlfriend, pouring salt on her open wounds

Cherokee County prosecutors said a jury found a man guilty of beating his girlfriend multiple times during their relationship, including when she was pregnant. Prosecutors said 31-year-old Joseph English Gregory Newton threatened to kill his girlfriend and their unborn child during the last incident when he literally poured salt, sugar and coffee grounds on her wounds.

The Cherokee County District Attorney's Office said instances of Newton's abusive behavior date back to Dec. 21, 2020. Newton's girlfriend, who he lived with, tried to leave the home after an argument. Newton took her car keys and cell phone, prosecutors said. When she tried to walk away, he allegedly pulled her hair, tore off her clothes and dragged her across the driveway and yard.

Prosecutors said no one called police that day. A family member called 911 the next day when the woman escaped. Woodstock Police Department officers arrested Newton.

The district attorney's office said Newton's relationship with the woman continued after he was released on bond, despite court orders to avoid contact with her.

Law enforcement found the woman on Oct. 10, 2021, with swollen eyes and lips, cuts on her arms and hands and injuries to her neck. Officers saw signs she'd been strangled. She was pregnant with Newton's child at the time of the fight, and a doctor determined she sustained a subchorionic hemorrhage of the placenta, but expected the baby to survive.

Investigators determined the alleged attack involved Newton punching, kicking and spitting on his girlfriend. He also allegedly strangled her and dragged her by the air, hit her with objects in their apartment and hit her head against the floor.

Prosecutors said he stomped on her abdomen with his foot. While she lay on the floor, he allegedly poured salt, sugar and coffee grounds on her.

Prosecutors said the woman escaped and called police after Newton fell asleep. Woodstock police arrested the man, who was hiding in the attic.

"Over the course of their relationship, the victim suffered repeatedly at the hands of this defendant," Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Rachel Ashe of the Domestic Violence Unit said in a statement. "She never called for help for herself and held on to much of the blame and responsibility for her injuries. Tragically, this blame-shifting is something we see often in cases involving domestic violence. Ultimately, the defendant’s final attack led her to call for help — not for herself but for her unborn child. Miraculously, she survived this relationship and our hope is that she continues to heal and thrive."

The trial lasted two days, and the jury delivered guilty verdicts on a litany of counts: kidnapping with bodily injury, criminal attempt to commit murder, criminal attempt to commit feticide, family violence aggravated assault, family violence aggravated battery, four counts of family violence battery, family violence simple battery, false imprisonment, sexual battery, two counts of criminal trespass and tampering with evidence.

A judge sentenced Newton to life plus 10 years to serve in confinement in the state prison system.

"After enduring a brutal assault, this resilient young woman escaped her abuser and called 911 while driving to a safe place. During that call, she described the events that occurred and, for the first time, pleaded for help," District Attorney Shannon Wallace said. "Even though Newton beat her for hours, she had the strength and courage to escape — ensuring that she and her baby would survive."

