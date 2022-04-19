Woodstock bakery owner gets 20 years for attempt to cover up business partner's murder

article

The details ready like a TV crime drama: Cobb County prosecutors said a 58-year-old bakery owner pleaded guilty to attempting to cover up his business partner's murder. The man also pleaded guilty to plotting to kill his partner's convicted murder in prison.

Prosecutors said 58-year-old Ross Byrne pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit concealing death of another and solicitation to commit murder for the January 2014 killing of Jerry Moore in his Marietta home.

"Despite having introduced Jerry Moore to his killer, this defendant showed absolutely no remorse for Johnathan Wheeler’s vicious killing," said Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green, who prosecuted both cases.

The prosecutors said Byrne co-owned Best Dang Bakery Around in Woodstock with Moore. They were also longtime roommates, but Byrne recently moved out at the time of the killing.

Investigators arrested Johnathan Wheeler, a former employee, for Moore's murder. He was sentenced to life in prison after his August 2018 trial.

Byrne continuously denied knowing anything about Moore's murder, prosecutors said. Then, investigators learned from Wheeler's girlfriend that Byrne helped clean Moore's blood off of Wheeler and took some things Wheeler stole from Moore's house.

Police arrested Byrne for his role in the conspiracy after Wheeler's trial. Prosecutors said, while in custody, Byrne solicited another inmate to kill Wheeler, who he thought would testify against him.

After investigators discovered the plot, Byrne entered a guilty plea before his trial.

Byrne is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

