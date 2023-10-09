Man charged with murder of 77-year-old Clayton County father

Clayton County police have made an arrest for the death of a 77-year-old man whose family believes was attacked in his home.

It's been months since 77-year-old Ivan Millman died in hospice two weeks after officials said he was the victim of violence.

According to Clayton County police, officers responded to reports of an injured person at a home on Dean Drive on July 26. At the scene, they made contact with Millman, who was visibly injured, and another unidentified man outside the home.

Police say that Millman and the other man told them that Millman was attacked in Atlanta but could not provide a specific location. Millman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He did not survive his injuries.

Between July 26 and Aug. 7, CCPD received several calls from family members and others related to the attack. One caller on July 30 told police there was blood inside the home. CCPD sent an officer to the home who took photographs. However, the scene was not processed.

On Aug. 7, the department received another phone call from a biohazard cleaning crew whom the family contracted to clean the home. The crew was concerned that the home may have been the scene of a crime. In their investigation, detectives then determined that Millman had been attacked inside the home. The following day, they were notified that Millman had died.

"The hallway bathroom is where the assault took place. It was blood everywhere. The tools that were used like the shower rod, the towel rod. Blood fingerprints on the wall and the bed. There was blood everywhere," said Garahar Wright, Millman's daughter.

Wright told FOX 5 that she's been fighting to get justice for her father since the attack that killed him and that she believes the man who was with her father was the culprit.

"This man can’t rest in peace until I know that this man is off the streets," said Wright.

Monday, Clayton County police say they obtained a warrant and arrested Kevin Flowers for the charge of felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with Millman's death. Authorities have not said whether Flowers was the man who spoke to police on July 26.

CCPD says they have launched an internal investigation into why more appropriate measures were not taken related to the case.