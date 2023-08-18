Clayton County PD launches internal investigation after death of 77-year-old Ellenwood man

article

The Clayton County Police Department has released more information about their investigation into the death of a 77-year-old man in Ellenwood.

CCPD says they received a call at 5:47 p.m. July 26 about an injured person at a home on Dean Drive. When they responded, they made contact with 77-year-old Ivan Millman, who was visibly injured, and another man. Bother were standing outside the home.

Police say that Millman and the other man told them that Millman was attacked in the city of Atlanta but could not provide a specific location. Millman was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Between July 26 and Aug. 7, CCPD received several calls related to the attack. One caller told police there was blood inside the home on July 30. CCPD sent an officer to the home who took photographs. However, the scene was not processed.

On Aug. 7, CCPD received another phone call from a biohazard cleaning crew who was concerned that the home may have been the scene of a crime. Detectives then determined that >>>> had been attacked inside the home. The following day, CCPD was notified that Millman had died.

Millman family questioned the story from the beginning. FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to Millman's daughter last week.

DAUGHTER WANTS JUSTICE AFTER HER FATHER ATTACKED, KILLED: 'THERE WAS BLOOD EVERYWHERE'

"There is a murderer walking around your streets," Gahra Wright said at the time.

According to Wright, a neighbor went to check on Millman when his family expressed concern. After finding Millman with injuries, the neighbor called 911 immediately.

Wright told FOX 5 Atlanta that the family hired the biohazard team that called the police to clean the house.

CCPD says they have launched an internal investigation into why more appropriate measures were not taken related to the case.

