Man arrested in Georgia, accused of U.S. Capitol breach
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday a man was arrested in Georgia accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol during the tumultuous events on Jan. 6.
Officials said 30-year-old Locust Grove man, Jack Wade Whitton, was arrested in Georgia and charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.
Officials said his detention hearing was scheduled for April 2.
Authorities believe he was involved in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
MORE CAPITOL RIOT COVERAGE:
- Feds: Man arrested, allegedly hit officer with skateboard during Capitol riot
- FBI arrests another Washington state man accused of storming U.S. Capitol
- Judge orders release for Georgia mom, son charged in Capitol riot
Advertisement
WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage
_____
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.