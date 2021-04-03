Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested in Georgia, accused of U.S. Capitol breach

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Capitol Riot
FOX 5 Atlanta

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Friday a man was arrested in Georgia accused of breaching the U.S. Capitol during the tumultuous events on Jan. 6. 

Officials said 30-year-old Locust Grove man, Jack Wade Whitton, was arrested in Georgia and charged with civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Officials said his detention hearing was scheduled for April 2. 

Authorities believe he was involved in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. 

_____

