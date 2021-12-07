Man arrested for threating school administrator, officials say

article

Atlanta Public Schools police arrested a man accused of making a threat against a school administrator.

Police arrested 29-year-old Tyron Williams was charged with one count of terroristic threats and one count of harassing communications.

Officials said the threats were made against a school administrator last week. The Atlanta Public Schools asked the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to provide additional security at the school until Williams was arrested.

Police said other charges are pending.

Williams was booked into the Fulton County jail.

