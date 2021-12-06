Atlanta Public Schools responds to alleged social media threat

An Atlanta high school is holding classes with increased security presence on Monday.

Atlanta Public Schools responded to an online threat written by someone claiming to be a student at North Atlanta High School.

TWO ARRESTED WALKING ON NEWTON HIGH SCHOOL CAMPUS, HAD BB GUN, OFFICIALS SAY

Atlanta Public Schools said in a statement there was no indication of a viable threat to the school:

"There is a social media post circulating from some North Atlanta High School students referencing the threat of violence at the school tomorrow. While there were two altercations that took place at the school last week, there is no evidence of a viable threat of any sort made to any student or group of students, nor any evidence of weapons being brought to school. Additionally, there is no indication that any of the students involved in the altercations last week have made references to bringing weapons to school.



"Out of an abundance of caution there will be an increased security presence at the school tomorrow. The safety and security of our students and employees remains a top priority in Atlanta Public Schools and at North Atlanta High School."

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE