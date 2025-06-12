One person arrested after stabbing in East Point, police say

article

The Brief East Point police arrested one person after a stabbing during a traffic accident response on Washington Road. The victim was stabbed in the chest but was conscious and transported to Grady Hospital. Officers initially believed there was a gun involved, but later discovered it was a stabbing; the suspect is in custody.



A routine traffic accident response in East Point took a violent turn Wednesday when police say a person was stabbed in the chest at the scene.

What they're saying:

According to East Point Police, officers were investigating a traffic accident near the intersection of Washington Road and Camp Creek Parkway on June 11 when a person exited a vehicle and reported that someone else inside the car had a gun.

When officers approached the vehicle, they discovered that the individual making the report had actually stabbed the other person in the chest. The victim was found conscious, alert and breathing at the scene.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody and transported to the East Point Police Department.

What we know:

Emergency responders from East Point Fire/Rescue and Grady EMS arrived and transported the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

What we don't know:

Neither the victim or suspect have been identified by the police.

What's next:

East Point’s Investigative Division processed the scene, and detectives have been notified and are continuing the investigation.