Loganville High School student accused of terroristic threats

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:53PM
Loganville
FOX 5 Atlanta
Loganville High School (FOX 5)

LOGANVILLE, Ga. - The Loganville Police Department said a high school student is accused of making terroristic threats.

Police said the department became aware of a potential threat at Loganville High School on Tuesday morning. 

Officers arrested a 15-year-old student and charged them with terroristic threats. 

The police department said the investigation is ongoing. 

