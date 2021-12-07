Loganville High School student accused of terroristic threats

article

The Loganville Police Department said a high school student is accused of making terroristic threats.

Police said the department became aware of a potential threat at Loganville High School on Tuesday morning.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old student and charged them with terroristic threats.

The police department said the investigation is ongoing.

