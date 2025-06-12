Douglas couple arrested for death of 7-month-old baby

The Brief Two Douglas residents have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-month-old infant who suffered injuries consistent with abuse; the child later died at a Savannah hospital. Guillermo "Will" Pineda is charged with malice murder and cruelty to children, while Hannah Green, the child's mother, faces charges for allegedly concealing evidence and allowing the abuse to continue. The investigation remains active, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death; the case will be forwarded to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.



Two Douglas residents have been arrested in connection with the death of a 7-month-old baby, following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

What we know:

Guillermo "Will" Pineda, 29, is facing multiple charges, including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, and first-degree cruelty to children. Hannah Green, 27, the infant's mother, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children and tampering with evidence.

What they're saying:

According to the GBI, Coffee County 911 received a call on June 6 at around 9:50 a.m. about a medical emergency involving an infant at a home on Kamera Road. Emergency crews arrived to find the baby unresponsive and without a heartbeat. The child was revived at Coffee Regional Medical Center and later transported to Savannah Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Doctors at the hospital discovered the infant had multiple injuries consistent with abuse. The child died three days later on Monday, June 9.

Investigators say Pineda had a documented history of abusing the baby, and Green was aware of the ongoing abuse. After the incident that led to the child's death, Green allegedly tried to conceal evidence of Pineda’s actions and her own knowledge of the abuse.

The infant’s body will undergo an autopsy at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Pooler to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Pineda and Green were arrested without incident and are being held at the Coffee County Jail. The case remains under investigation. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s Douglas Regional Investigative Office at 912-389-4103 or the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at 912-384-4227. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS, online at gbi.georgia.gov, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.