Man arrested for shooting Gwinnett County DA investigator last week

A 27-year-old man from Auburn has been arrested for shooting a Gwinnett County District Attorney investigator last week.

Tyler Dewayne Moore is being charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Damage to Property. He is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Friday.

According to Gwinnett County police, the investigator was driving on Auburn Road towards the City of Auburn when he was shot in the leg. The investigator pulled into a gas station after the shooting and radioed for help. He was transported to an area hospital.

The shooting prompted a large police response and a multi-agency manhunt. Police searched the Atlanta area after the shooting for a silver SUV with rear passenger-side damage.

The investigator, who has not been identified, was in an unmarked vehicle at that time so it is unknown if he was targeted.

"It doesn’t appear right now that the investigator was attached to any police-related investigation. He was simply driving down the road when he was shot at by the shooter," said Sgt. Pihera.

