Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office employee shot near Dacula, police say

article

A member of the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office was shot during an incident just north of Dacula early Friday evening, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

It happened during a shooting along Auburn Road at Old Fountain Road.

The DA’s office employee was rushed to an area hospital. Police say the wound was non-life-threatening.

The name of the employee has not been released.

GDOT reports heavy traffic in the area. Traffic along Auburn Road is backed up from Old Fountain Road almost of Interstate 85 on one side and from Old Fountain Road to Bailey Woods Road in the opposite direction

A photo provided by a Gwinnett County traffic camera shows dozens of police cars in the area.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Viewer photos)

FOX 5 is working to gather more.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.