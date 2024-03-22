Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run involving Woodstock bicyclist earlier this month

article

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has arrested 24-year-old Joseph Michael Tillman of Woodstock for the death of a 78-year-old bicyclist earlier this month.

Charles Johnson of Woodstock was riding his bicycle on Towne Lake Parkway around 3:30 p.m. March 3 when he was struck by a car. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver did not stop after hitting Johnson and another driver who was also involved was charged with the hit-and-run initially. However, the sheriff's office dropped the charges against him when they realized he did not hit Johnson.

Johnson, who was known as "Chuck," died on March 10 from complications after the collision, according to his obituary.

Tillman has been charged with 1st degree vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run, tampering with evidence, reckless driving and false statements. He is being held at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center without bond.