Acworth man arrested for hit-and-run involving bicyclist from Woodstock

article

A 20-year-old Acworth man has been arrested for a hit-and-run over the weekend that left a 78-year-old man from Woodstock with life-threatening injuries.

According to Cobb County Police Department, the older man was riding his bicycle around 3:30 p.m. March 3 on Towne Lake Parkway near Wyngate Parkway when a silver or gray Nissan car drove up onto the sidewalk and hit the bicyclist.

The driver kept going, heading west towards Bells Ferry Road.

The bicyclist was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with Cherokee County Sheriff's Office were able to locate the vehicle with front-end damage on Yachting Way. 20-year-old William James Abbott was arrested. He has been charged with Felony Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury, Felony Tampering with Evidence and Holding/Supporting a Wireless Device.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time and the incident is still under investigation.