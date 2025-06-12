Family seeks justice for Tyrell Oliver, fatally shot in Atlanta apartment complex

The Brief Tyrell Oliver was fatally shot at Capital View Apartments in Atlanta, and his family is seeking public assistance to find the killer. Oliver was described by his mother as a community-oriented healer and herbalist, dedicated to holistic healing and making natural medicines. Police have not made any arrests, and Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, urging witnesses to come forward.



The family of a 29-year-old man killed in a weekend shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex is pleading for the public’s help in finding his killer.

What we know:

Tyrell Oliver was fatally shot Friday night while staying with a friend at the Capital View Apartments on Metropolitan Parkway, according to Atlanta police. Authorities said the shooting stemmed from an argument, but few details have been released.

What they're saying:

Oliver’s mother, Celeste Lomax, described her son as a gentle soul deeply connected to nature and dedicated to holistic healing.

"He was very community oriented. He was a healer," she said. "He was an alchemist. He made medicine for headaches. He made medicine for menstrual cramps. He made medicine for blood pressure and medicine for allergies."

Lomax said her son, like her, was an herbalist. "He loved planting, getting close to the source and grounding, helping me with mulching the area," she said.

His sister, Tonica — also referred to as Taneka — said she and Tyrell were inseparable.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Tyrell Oliver (Family photo used with permission)

"My only sibling. My brother, son," she said through tears. "I'm never going to hear his voice again. I'm never going to see him again. I'm never gonna get those hugs again."

Police have not made any arrests and are urging witnesses to come forward. The family believes someone knows what happened.

"It was too many people out there. Just come forward. Let us know who did this. I know y'all know who it is," Lomax said. "I know the code out there in the streets, but this code has to be broken."

(Atlanta Police Department)

Lomax said her son is now at peace but questioned the violence that claimed his life. "Why do our young brothers have to die in order to have peace in this world? It’s beyond me."

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be submitted anonymously.