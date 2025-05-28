Deadly shooting in southwest Atlanta leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

article

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting near a busy southwest Atlanta intersection on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Campbellton Road SW.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers arrived at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Oakland Drive and found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was described as alert, conscious, and breathing, according to police.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or any information about a possible suspect.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.