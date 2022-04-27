Man arrested for deadly shooting at DeKalb County gas station

article

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a gas station on Candler Road early Tuesday morning.

Jurrell Bethel, 62, turned himself into the DeKalb County Jail on Wednesday. He was charged with malice murder in connection to the death of Ronald Tyrone Hodge.

MAN GUNNED DOWN AT DEKALB COUNTY APARTMENT COMPLEX

DeKalb County police officers were called to the Valero gas station just north of Interstate 20 shortly after 4:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found Hodge dead near the entrance to the gas station with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the arrest warrant, Bethel shot Hodge in the face.

Investigators said the shooting happened after a dispute at the gas station but did not say what caused the argument.

Advertisement

Behtel is being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.