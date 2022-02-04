Man arrested by MARTA police in connection to two East Point shootings

article

A man wanted in connection to multiple shootings in the East Point area was arrested by MARTA police on Friday.

Deshante Phillips, 24, was arrested following a traffic stop near the corner of Roosevelt Highway and Delano Road. Phillips and his passenger ran from the scene once they were stopped, but was later taken into custody.

Inside the car, police said they found a stolen gun and marijuana.

Phillips is wanted for two similar shootings. The first was on Jan. 22 around 2 p.m. on Main Street in East Point near White Way. Police said a man was seen hanging out of the window of a Lexus shooting at someone along the side of the street.

The second shooting was eight days later around 2:50 p.m. on Main Street near the East Point MARTA station. Police said witnesses described a similar vehicle to the first shooting.

"We appreciate our partnership with the East Point Police Department," said MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher. "This is a great example of how local agencies collaborate to achieve the common goal of keeping our communities safe."

Police are working to identify the passenger and take him into custody.

A full list of charges for Phillips was not immediately available.

