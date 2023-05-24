Man arrested for deadly shooting at gas station on Sylvan Road in Atlanta

article

A man is being charged in the deadly shooting of a man at a southwest Atlanta gas station earlier this month.

Reginald Roberts was wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and passion of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Atlanta Police say Roberts surrendered himself at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday.

He was wanted in connection to a shooting which happened along on Sylvan Road near Langford Parkway at around 10 p.m. on May 12.

Police say that it appears that the Roberts and victim were in an argument leading to gunfire.

The name of the 26-year-old man killed has not been released.

Roberts is being held without bond.