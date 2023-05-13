26-year-old man killed on Sylvan Road Friday night

article

Atlanta police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in southwest Atlanta last night.

It happened on Sylvan Road near Langford Parkway at around 10 p.m.

Police say that it appears that the shooter and victim were in an argument before it escalated to deadly gunfire.

Police spent several hours collecting evidence outside of a small shopping center on Sylvan Road.

The name of the victim has not been released, but police say he was 26 years old.

Police also have not released a description of the possible suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

