Man arrested after stolen car linked to Dawson woman's murder found in Virginia, GBI says

A man is in custody, facing charges in the death of a Dawson woman after she was found dead inside her home and her car stolen earlier this week.

Annie Josie Chappell, 59, of Dawson, was found dead inside her home on Boundary Street Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Chappell's car, a 2006 Black Hyundai Elantra, had been taken. Police issued a BOLO for the car.

On Friday, the GBI announced they charged 26-year-old Nakia West, of Albany with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection with the Chappell's death. He was arrested in Greenville, Virginia and is currently being held at a local jail there pending extradition proceedings.

Authorities in Virginia say they saw Chappell's car and took West into custody. He was the only person in the car.

The GBI says West also faces a charge of grand larceny in Virginia.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE