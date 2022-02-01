Police searching for stolen car after woman found dead in Dawson home

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for a car believed to be stolen from the scene of a homicide in Dawson.

Officials say on Monday, the Dawson Police Department sent officers to the 400 block of Boundary Street after reports on an unresponsive person.

At the scene, officers found the homeowner, 59-year-old Annie Josie Chappell, deceased inside the home.

Chappell's car, described as a black 2006 Hyundai Elantra, is missing. Officials say that is unusual because she lived alone.

Officials have issued a Be On The Look Out for the car, which has the temporary Georgia tag C0521643.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414, the GBI’s regional investigate office at 229-777-2080, or the GBI tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).

