Man arrested after fire underneath I-85 bridge on Friday morning, police say

A man was arrested on Friday morning in connection to a brush fire near Interstate 85 SB and Piedmont Road NE, according to Atlanta police.

Police say the Atlanta fire department responded to the fire shortly before 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found a small brush fire underneath the bridge and put it out.

The Atlanta Police Department took one man into custody.

Last month was the 7-year anniversary of a massive fire underneath the interstate in the same area that resulted in a bridge collapse that disrupted Atlanta for months.

A fire last weekend under the Cheshire Bridge Road also caused concern among residents in the area. A previous fire in December resulted in a bridge on Cheshire to be closed for months.

No other information was provided by the police.