7 years since massive fire caused bridge collapse on I-85

It's been seven years since the Interstate 85 bridge collapse rocked Atlanta back in 2017.

It happened around 6 p.m. March 30, 2017. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Authorities attributed the disaster to construction materials stored underneath the interstate near Piedmont Road being set on fire by a homeless individual.

The aftermath severely impacted Atlanta's traffic flow, crippling the city until the bridge was finally reopened six weeks later.

There have been multiple incidents involving fires allegedly caused by people who are living underneath bridges in recent years.