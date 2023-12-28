Cheshire Bridge business owners call for solutions to homelessness amid road closing

Long-term road closings on Cheshire Bridge seem to be a stain that just won’t go away. For the second time in two years, fire officials say started near a homeless encampment underneath the bridge have caused a portion of it to shut down.

While there’s still no word on when repairs will be complete, some business owners are already feeling the effects of less traffic.

"You’re cutting off everyone that’s coming from Piedmont, and they might not be familiar with the area…it puts everything in jeopardy," business owner Chris Stark told FOX 5.

Stark and his wife co-own the Laundry Lounge on Cheshire Bridge. He says the road closing has been a hamper on their business which re-located to the area in August.

"We kind of rely on the 10,000 to 15,000 cars that pass by every day, so people will notice the sign and stop in," he stated. "The business saw an immediate decrease in foot traffic."

Stark says it’s been a rinse and repeat cycle of disappointment for other businesses around still recovering from the previous closing that lasted 15 months while crews worked on a replacement bridge.

"Having the bridge out for a long period of time, similar to the other bridge definitely impacts the ability for customers to bring in their stuff," he explained.

The laundromat owner says he and his wife are even more concerned about the possibility it could happen again after witnessing another fire on the newly replaced bridge just a few days after crews shut down the intersection at Faulkner Road.

"My wife called the fire department, they got here relatively quick, they were able to put out the fire, but that just shows the importance we need to deal with the situation."

He told FOX 5 a growing homeless population has become an issue in the area. While they wait for repairs on this part of the bridge to be completed, he says he hopes to see more solutions from city leaders.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken tells FOX 5 the city has launched several programs to help members of the homeless community, including millions of dollars invested in a new rapid housing initiative.

ATL DOT officials did not have an update on a timeline for repairs but issued the following statement:

"We thank the community for its patience as the Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) assesses the recent fire damage to and the structural integrity of Cheshire Bridge. ATLDOT is collaborating with various agencies and partners in a coordinated effort to address this situation. The current road closure and detours remains in place with traffic signal adjustments to accommodate the new traffic patterns. GPS applications have been updated to reflect the closure and alternate routes. Further information will be shared as it becomes available."