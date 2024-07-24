Man charged in deadly beating on Ted Turner drive, police say

article

Atlanta police have arrested a man accused of brutally beating his victim to death near Peters Street and Ted Turner Drive in June.

On June 18, officers responded to 125 Ted Turner Drive in southwest Atlanta where they found an unresponsive man lying at the base of the stairway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on video footage, police believe the man was involved in some sort of physical dispute that may have led to his death. Authorities shared surveillance photos of a man considered a person of interest in the case in early July.

On Tuesday, Atlanta officers were flagged down by MARTA police, who reported a sighting of the man, now identified as 24-year-old Mikiel Moore.

Officers detained Moore and charged him with murder. He remains in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tips can also be submitted directly to the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235.