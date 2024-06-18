Man beaten to death near Peters Street, Ted Turner Drive, Atlanta police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Atlanta police are investigating a death near Peters Street SW and Ted Turner Drive SW in downtown Atlanta.

Officers responded to a person down call at around 6 a.m. Traffic was diverted in the area while police investigated the death.

Homicide detectives say that the victim, a male between 40 and 50, appears to have been beaten to death.

The beating was caught on camera by surveillance cameras in the area, police say.

The attacker was wearing all black clothing and carrying a white plastic bag.

The victim died on a set of stairs at the scene of the beating, which police say lasted for a lengthy time.

It is not known what led to the beating.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.