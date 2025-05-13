Shooting investigation underway at DeKalb County gas station

DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station early Tuesday morning.

FOX 5 cameras saw a heavy police presence at the Shell gas station on the 6000 block of Hillandale Drive.

What we know:

While details about the situation remain limited, officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that they are investigating a shooting at the location.

FOX 5 cameras spotted several DeKalb County police officers on the scene and CSI going in and out of the nearby Food Mart.

Police are investigating a shooting on Hillandale Road.

Multiple evidence markers were scattered around the gas station parking lot. It is not clear if they show where shell casings were found or other evidence.

Surveillance video provided by a store employee appeared to show three people shooting at each other inside the store with at least one person shot.

The employee said that one person died in the shooting. Police have not confirmed that detail.

Officials have blocked off the parking lot while the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared details about what led up to the shooting or the number and conditions of potential victims.

It is not clear if anyone is in custody connected with the incident.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.